Viemed Healthcare (VMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.85 million during the quarter.

VMD opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85. Viemed Healthcare has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMD shares. Bloom Burton reiterated an “accumulate” rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

