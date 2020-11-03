Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 251.6% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

Visa stock opened at $184.74 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.78 and a 200-day moving average of $193.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.