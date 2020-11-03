Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,798 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Visa by 136.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,344,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after purchasing an additional 862,914 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Visa by 38.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $464,786,000 after purchasing an additional 665,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after purchasing an additional 660,147 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

Visa stock opened at $184.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.78 and its 200-day moving average is $193.99. The company has a market cap of $358.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

