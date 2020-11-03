Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the September 30th total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

VUZI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Vuzix from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bradley Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

VUZI opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.09. Vuzix has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vuzix will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VUZI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vuzix during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vuzix during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vuzix during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vuzix during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Vuzix during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

