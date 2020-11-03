Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Decreased by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 85.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on WBA. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average is $39.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.