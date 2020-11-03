Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.20.

WD stock opened at $65.22 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $79.74. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.45. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In other news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.06 per share, for a total transaction of $104,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,820.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 9,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $544,819.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 175,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,695.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,343 shares of company stock worth $2,288,854 in the last ninety days. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 49.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 16.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

