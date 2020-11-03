Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.20.

NYSE:WD opened at $65.22 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $79.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.45. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

In other news, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Schmaltz purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.06 per share, for a total transaction of $104,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,820.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,343 shares of company stock worth $2,288,854. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

