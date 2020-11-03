Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Short Interest Up 22.2% in October

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,900 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 189,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 542.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WASH shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Washington Trust Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

WASH opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.75. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $54.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

