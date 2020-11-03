Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Cut to $119.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WCN. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.43.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $99.55 on Friday. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

In other Waste Connections news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $509,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $482,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 733,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,841,000 after acquiring an additional 225,405 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,044,000 after acquiring an additional 183,213 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

