Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Lowered to $119.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.43.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $99.55 on Friday. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

In other Waste Connections news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $509,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $482,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 733,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,841,000 after acquiring an additional 225,405 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,044,000 after acquiring an additional 183,213 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.