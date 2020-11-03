Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Waste Management by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,555 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 85.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,429 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 49.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,240,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,680,000 after purchasing an additional 736,420 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9,260.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 648,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,624,000 after purchasing an additional 641,268 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 161.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 609,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,338,000 after purchasing an additional 376,786 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.87.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $110.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

