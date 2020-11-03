Waters (NYSE:WAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $236.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Waters reported third quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the estimates. Strong performance in the Americas and Europe drove the top-line growth. Further, solid momentum across pharmaceutical and industrial end-markets contributed well. Additionally, the improved performance delivered by the Waters segment was a positive. Further, solid momentum across new product lines like BioAccord and Cyclic IMS was a tailwind. The company’s growing investments in LC, LC-MS and chemistry categories are aiding it in gaining traction in large molecule market. Also, growing momentum across biomedical research applications is a positive. However, coronavirus pandemic remains a major headwind. As a result, sluggishness in the demand environment is a concern. Notably, the company has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date”

Get Waters alerts:

WAT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waters from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $200.20.

WAT opened at $222.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. Research analysts forecast that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $5,260,200.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,404.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total value of $2,621,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Waters by 4.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Waters by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.5% in the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.