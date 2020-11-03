Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,200 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the September 30th total of 153,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 270,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

WTRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities cut shares of Watford from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Watford from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Watford from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Watford by 25.5% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 440,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 89,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Watford by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Watford by 13.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 17,934 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Watford during the second quarter worth $2,208,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watford by 18.7% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 48,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTRE opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $685.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.17. Watford has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $36.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.44. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watford will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

