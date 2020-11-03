Waves (WAVES) Price Reaches $3.13 on Top Exchanges

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last week, Waves has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Waves coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.13 or 0.00023222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Coinrail, Exrates and Huobi. Waves has a total market cap of $324.12 million and $32.83 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00013633 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00007077 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00010345 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002417 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 103,437,352 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, BCEX, Livecoin, Exrates, Liqui, Exmo, Bitbns, Indodax, Huobi, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, HitBTC, Kuna, Coinrail, Gate.io, COSS, OKEx, Tidex, Binance, Cryptohub, Upbit, Coinbe and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

