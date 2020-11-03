Wedbush Raises Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $320.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus boosted their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $293.84.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $261.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.78 and a 200-day moving average of $243.30. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,293 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,140 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

