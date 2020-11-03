Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Cut by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,285 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 205,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 46,558 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 585.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 234,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 200,231 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,868,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.98.

Shares of WFC opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.