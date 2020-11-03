West Bancorporation Inc. Acquires 104 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 4.2% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 499.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 36,218 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,240,000 after buying an additional 220,474 shares during the period.

IWM stock opened at $155.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

