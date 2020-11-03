West Bancorporation Inc. Acquires 1,104 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,524,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,289,000 after buying an additional 1,778,287 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,167,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,575,000 after purchasing an additional 939,971 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 313.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 951,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,001,000 after purchasing an additional 721,106 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,750,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,464,000 after purchasing an additional 630,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,776,000 after purchasing an additional 540,617 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average of $55.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.