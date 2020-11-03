West Bancorporation Inc. Acquires New Position in Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 64.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 8,360.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter.

Get Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF alerts:

Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF stock opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.