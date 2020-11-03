West Bancorporation Inc. Buys 1,001 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 175.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $179.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $210.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

