West Bancorporation Inc. Buys 199 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 54,606.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 114,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 114,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,090,000 after buying an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 24.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $376.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.01 and a 52-week high of $435.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $403.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Federico sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $421,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,302.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,925 shares of company stock worth $3,733,417 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.86.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

