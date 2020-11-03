West Bancorporation Inc. Buys 25 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 48,700 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $444.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $214.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.86.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $270,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,400.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $241,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,376 shares of company stock valued at $17,804,418. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

