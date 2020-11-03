West Bancorporation Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

West Bancorporation Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,550 shares during the period. American Equity Investment Life makes up 5.5% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. West Bancorporation Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of American Equity Investment Life worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 572.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,578.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director David S. Mulcahy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $195,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 118,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,851.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.63.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

AEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Equity Investment Life from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

