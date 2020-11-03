West Bancorporation Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

West Bancorporation Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $220.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $126.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

