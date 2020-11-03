West Bancorporation Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $177.91 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.77.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

