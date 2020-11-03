West Bancorporation Inc. Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,023,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 77,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,272,000 after buying an additional 55,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BlackRock by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 177,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,254,000 after buying an additional 35,551 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $614.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $666.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $591.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.42.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

