West Bancorporation Inc. Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,153 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 470,411 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $106,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $364.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $359.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.14. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $384.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

