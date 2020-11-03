West Bancorporation Inc. Has $426,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,336,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 96,524 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,479,000 after buying an additional 75,308 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Danaher by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,809,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,860,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 49.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,361,000 after acquiring an additional 922,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,739,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,392,000 after acquiring an additional 54,917 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $7,985,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,751,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $232.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.90. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $240.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

