West Bancorporation Inc. Has $826,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

West Bancorporation Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 1.0% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 81,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 947.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $95.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day moving average of $92.42. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $108.81.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

