West Bancorporation Inc. Increases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,140,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,359,000 after acquiring an additional 635,766 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 27,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 108,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 247,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $97.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.61. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,489,983.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock worth $496,326,349. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

