West Bancorporation Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,337 shares of company stock worth $15,440,522. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO opened at $480.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $490.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $451.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Argus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.