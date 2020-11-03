West Bancorporation Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.7% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $127.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.48. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $135.13.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

