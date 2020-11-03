West Bancorporation Inc. Invests $191,000 in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,833 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,709,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $364,972,000 after buying an additional 1,730,648 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,370,510 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $331,624,000 after buying an additional 1,127,401 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Xilinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,449,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $189,553,000 after buying an additional 391,045 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,346,460 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $427,648,000 after acquiring an additional 362,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.14.

Shares of XLNX opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.70 and a 200-day moving average of $99.53. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $130.40. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.37%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

