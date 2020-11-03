West Bancorporation Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

West Bancorporation Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,317 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 2.9% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $81.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.67.

