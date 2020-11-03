West Bancorporation Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

West Bancorporation Inc. reduced its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. iShares International Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 116.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 278.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of IDV opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $35.93.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.