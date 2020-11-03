West Bancorporation Inc. Purchases 195 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,807,000 after buying an additional 63,069 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,563.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 11.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.37.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $176.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $208.55.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

