West Bancorporation Inc. Purchases 74 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 90.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.78.

IQV stock opened at $155.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.47, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $176.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.29 and a 200-day moving average of $150.63.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $11,750,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at $122,596,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,320 shares of company stock valued at $30,498,048. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

