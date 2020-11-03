West Bancorporation Inc. Purchases 78 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.9% in the third quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 85,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 7.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 497,962 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $125,148,000 after acquiring an additional 33,774 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 11,571 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total value of $1,427,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.62, for a total transaction of $1,033,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,735,727.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 722,891 shares of company stock valued at $173,714,612 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.94.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $232.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.37. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $211.37 billion, a PE ratio of 90.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.