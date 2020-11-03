West Bancorporation Inc. Raises Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 557.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,933.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $132,770.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,323,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 583,509 shares of company stock worth $73,894,877 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

EA opened at $119.81 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $147.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

