West Bancorporation Inc. Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 97.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 784,446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,780,000 after purchasing an additional 387,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $661,582,000 after purchasing an additional 195,455 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 27.4% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $3,288,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $503.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.24. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal purchased 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $498.23 per share, for a total transaction of $216,730.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,485.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $518.64.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

