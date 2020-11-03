West Bancorporation Inc. Raises Stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 815.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 402.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000.

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52 week low of $98.13 and a 52 week high of $101.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30.

