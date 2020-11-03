West Bancorporation Inc. Raises Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,101,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,995,000 after acquiring an additional 989,754 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,643,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,371,000 after acquiring an additional 292,439 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,565,000 after acquiring an additional 514,528 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,057,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,998,000 after acquiring an additional 794,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,164,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,909,000 after acquiring an additional 548,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.55. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $57.16.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.54). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

