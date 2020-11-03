West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 2,204 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

West Bancorporation Inc. cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 282,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after acquiring an additional 67,577 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Medtronic by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT opened at $102.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

In other Medtronic news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at $60,815,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

