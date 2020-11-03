West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 427 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

West Bancorporation Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 9.6% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.4% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 141.3% during the third quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $210.77 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $234.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.80.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

