West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 476 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

West Bancorporation Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 51.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 133,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,996,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $104.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

