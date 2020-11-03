West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 8,551 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

West Bancorporation Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,551 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 7.5% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,060,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,640,000 after acquiring an additional 27,914,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740,900 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,023,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $108,177,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,568,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,033 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



