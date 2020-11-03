West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 86 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

West Bancorporation Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $179.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $187.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

