West Bancorporation Inc. Takes $29,000 Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 839 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Total in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Total by 79.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Total by 91.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Total by 40.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Total in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

TOT opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.88. Total Se has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. This is an increase from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. Total’s payout ratio is 58.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.