West Bancorporation Inc. Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 51,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 60,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW stock opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $87.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.58.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. Raymond James upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $175,961.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $2,064,177.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,360.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 483,278 shares of company stock worth $38,625,203. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.