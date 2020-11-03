WEX (NYSE:WEX) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEX from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.41.

NYSE WEX opened at $128.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $236.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.95 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEX will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total transaction of $2,246,046.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,672,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 116,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,014,000 after acquiring an additional 20,187 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 51.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 853,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,828,000 after acquiring an additional 288,104 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,444,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

